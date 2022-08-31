Police arrest son over alleged theft of mother’s car





The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested a 25-year-old secondary school dropout for allegedly stealing his mother’s car in Ibadan and attempting to sell it in Lagos. The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday. Hundeyin said that the suspect, who was the eldest […]

