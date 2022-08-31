Rack Centre gets ISO certification | The Guardian Nigeria News

NOW
West Africa’s Carrier Neutral Tier III data centre, Rack Centre, has achieved BSI ISO 45001 certification and promises continued improvement in its operating environments
NOW
A former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, has denied a report that the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has struck a deal with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar with respect to the 2023 election.
3 mins ago
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, is billed to lead stakeholders to the yearly information and…
Source: Guardian Newspaper