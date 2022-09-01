



The Police Command in Ekiti on Thursday pledged to reinforce traffic regulations in a bid to stem incessant road accidents in the state. This is contained in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Sunday Abutu, in Ado-Ekiti. Abutu said the incessant road accidents especially within Ado-Ekiti, were a source of concern to the force. […]

The post Accidents: Police vow to reinforce traffic regulations in Ekiti appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper