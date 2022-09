Belgium has recorded its first death of a patient suffering from monkeypox, the third in Europe, according to the weekly report on the outbreak from the Sciensano public health institute. Europe and the United States are the hotspots of a global outbreak of the disease which has seen 50,496 cases and 16 deaths, according to […]

