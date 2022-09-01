Children brought you from gutter to be PDP chairman – Wike fires back at Ayu





Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on Thursday fired back at the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu for referring to some members of the party as children. “These children you said we are, brought you from nothing,” Wike said during the commissioning of Omerelu Internal roads in the Ikwerre Local Government Area […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper