FRSC impounds 2,823 unregistered motorcycles, arrests 13,081 riders





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has arrested over 13,081 motorcyclists and impounded over 2,823 unregistered motorcycles nationwide between Aug.1 and Aug. 31. The Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu, said during a press briefing on 2022 Ember Months campaign, the danger of night trips and the ongoing nationwide enforcement on unregistered motorcycles on Thursday […]

