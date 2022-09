Boris Johnson on Thursday pledged £700 million ($815 million) in funding for the new Sizewell C nuclear power station, as he prepares to hand over power as UK prime minister. The cash, unveiled at the Sizewell site in eastern England, comes as he seeks to improve UK energy security and fend off criticism over rocketing […]

The post Johnson goes nuclear in parting shot as UK PM appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper