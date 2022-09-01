N11.9bn stolen from Kwara treasury in eight years – audit report | The Guardian Nigeria News

• N2bn cash withdrawn a month to 2019 poll

• Govt asked to claim exemplary damages for N6bn from firms, individuals

A forensic audit report has revealed that at least N11.9 billion of public funds were carted away from the treasury of Kwara State between 2011 and 2019 without any lawful tie to any project or programme.

The audit report commissioned by the state government revealed that N2 billion cash withdrawals not tied to any project or official expenditure were made within eight days in February 2019, barely one month to the general election.

Chief Press Secretary to the Kwara State governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye who disclosed this in a statement said the revelation came during the submission of the report to governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday, SSAC and Professionals, a leading consulting firm who conducted the audit.

Partner at the SSAC and Professionals Anthony Iniomoh, said the report is in two volumes covering Internally Generated Revenue; Capital Receipts;…