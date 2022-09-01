NAPTIP extends clearance certificate registration for private shelters, rehabilitation homes | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP), has extended by 60 days, (two months), its ultimatum earlier issued to operators of shelters and homes offering services for the purpose of the rehabilitation of trafficked persons in Nigeria to obtain clearance certificates.

In a statement signed by the agency’s press officer, Vincent Adekoya, NAPTIP said the extension is due to appeals made by the Network of Civil Society Organization Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL), to allow more organizations to meet up with the requirements and deadline.

Recalled that effective June 29th, NAPTIP had earlier issued a thirty days ultimatum which demands that all private operators of tourism outfits, travel agents and organisations operating shelters and homes, for the purpose of rehabilitation of trafficked persons in Nigeria must obtain a clearance certificate from the agency or risk being shut down and prosecuted in accordance…