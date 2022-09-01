Stiff regulation reason for Nigeria’s dysfunctional power sector, says Accord’s Imumolen | The Guardian Nigeria News

Professor Christopher Imumolen, the presidential candidate of Accord and the youngest contender for the 2023 election, has bemoaned the state of the power sector in Nigeria and has proposed modules for its growth.

During a recent media interview in Abuja, the 38-year-old stressed that the power sector needs to be opened to both domestic and foreign players and that its current status as a strictly regulated area is inappropriate.

He stated that more players are required in the generation, transmission, and distribution sectors, and that the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) must ensure deregulation.

He referred to it as unfortunate that since independence, Nigeria has only been able to supply power to 50% of the country.

Condemning Nigeria’s low generation capacity, which remains at a precarious 6,000 megawatts despite hundreds of billions of naira in investments by succeeding governments, he questioned what happened to the roughly $5 billion in tariff revenue…