Troubled parties: APC, PDP, others submerged in internal crises | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tinubu meets with former co-contenders



Within the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), their broom is falling apart. For the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the umbrella is losing its handle. While there is no longer any handshake of comradeship in African Democratic Congress (ADC), things are falling apart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).



Although the Labour Party (LP) narrowly escaped its round of recriminations, investigation revealed that barely 28 days to the kick-off of electioneering, there is crisis in virtually all the front row occupants among the 18 political parties recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



The parties are enmeshed in internal battles relating to the outcome of their presidential primaries and other internal irritations related to control and organisation. To a great extent, it could be said that the parties are battling with the surfeit of indiscipline, breach of covenants and lack of…