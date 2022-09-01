Winnie The Pooh Has A New Face And Its “Blood And Honey” | The Guardian Nigeria News

Josplay Inc., a music intelligence company that uses human expertise and artificial intelligence to enrich African music with the goal of improving discoverability and utilization rate by music recommendation engines, will today, Thursday, September 1, launch a first-of-its-kind database for music from the Mother Continent. Known as the African Music Library (AML), it is a…

It wasn’t that long ago that if you’d asked someone what they knew about Lagos, they’d probably only point to the most intense traffic jams on the continent. But the bustling city, home to some 21 million-plus people, is rapidly building a new reputation: that of a global tastemaker….