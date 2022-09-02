Akwa Ibom woos private investors, promises 24 hours power supply, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

Akwa Ibom State Government has dangled a carrot before private investors across Nigeria for a collaborative partnership in the development of Dakkada Luxury Estate.

On the list of attractive amenities put up to the private investors include: Power sub-station for a 24hrs electricity supply, a Police station for adequate security, a water treatment plant, a fire sub-station, sewage treatment and 24hrs Internet facility.

Other attractions of the Dakadda Luxury Estate are the Civic/ recreational centre, Clinic/Health centre, church, school, shopping centre, Gas plant and beautifully paved walkways lined with fruit trees.

Governor Udom Emmanuel opened up on these during a Private Investors Forum on the topic: Collaborative Partnership in Modelling Future Cities and Urban Development – The Role of the Government and Private Sectors, organized by Thinkmint Nigeria held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The Forum formed part of the Real Estate Discussions and Awards REDA…