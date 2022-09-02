Arteta happy with Arsenal’s transfer window despite Luiz bid failure | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mikel Arteta is happy with Arsenal’s “phenomenal” transfer window despite the Premier League leaders’ failure to seal a deal for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz on deadline day.

Arsenal reportedly made a £25 million ($28 million) bid for Luiz before the window closed on Thursday.

But Villa rejected the approach, leaving the Gunners unable to add to Arteta’s squad after being hit with a sudden rash of injuries.

“We had a lot of things still to do in the squad. You see the amount of departures compared to the recruitment and again the club has done a phenomenal job and put everything on the table to try to bring in the players and profile that we wanted,” Arteta told reporters on Friday.

“We did the business pretty early, but unfortunately in the last 72 hours Thomas (Partey) got injured in the same place as last time and then Mo (Mohamed Elneny) has a long-term injury and we had to react in the market.

“We tried and at the end of the day we have…