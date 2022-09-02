Internal wrangling won’t affect PDP in 2023 poll: Official | The Guardian Nigeria News

Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the current internal wrangling won’t affect the party’s chances at the 2023 General Elections.

Ologunagba stated this when he spoke with journalists in Abuja, saying that misunderstanding would soon be resolved. He said that the party was working toward unveiling its national campaign council for 2023 presidential election.

“The PDP is alive. We are active and we are working hard on our mission statement.

“We are working on our campaign council, in a couple of days it will be unveiled for the people to see.

“Irrespective of what we are reading in the newspaper, I can tell you that PDP is firm and ready for the 2023 general elections.

“We tell our members and Nigerians that the PDP is here and the darkness is going and the countdown has started,” Ologunagba said.

He said that in spite of the internal wrangling, all party members and leaders were committed to addressing…