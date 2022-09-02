NCC raises alarm as industry loses 50,000 infrastructure in five years | The Guardian Nigeria News

Over 50,000 cases of major destruction to telecoms infrastructure and facilities have been reported across the country in the past five years, raising alarm over the implication of these incidents to the quality of telecommunications services in Nigeria.

Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this at the 2022 edition of Youth Civil Society and Stakeholders Summit (YCSSS), which took place midweek at the Army Resource Centre, Abuja, expressed worry over how these incidents have continued to affect the Quality of Experience, (QoE), of consumers, and called for concerted efforts by the members of the public, and security agencies, to stem this tide.

Danbatta, in statement on Friday, spoke through the Head, Corporate Communications Unit of the Commission, Mrs. Nnena Ukoha, said the negative impacts of incessant vandalism of telecoms equipment, evidenced in fibre cuts, theft of telecoms facilities like generators at…