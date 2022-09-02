NSCDC charges private guards on security, crime prevention | The Guardian Nigeria News

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > The CG NSCDC flanked by representatives of newly licensed security guards companies yesterday in Abuja Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi

*Issues more operating licenses

Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has called on private security guards companies in the country to contribute their quota to national security by securing facilities in their beats and reporting suspicious activities and movement to the corps

He made the call during the presentation of operation licenses to 16 new private guards’ company operators, yesterday in Abuja.

Audi told the operators that private guards play a central role in the corporate existence of Nigeria in terms of national security architecture hence their existence is not a matter of choice but a call to national duty which must…