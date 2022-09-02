Stop borrowing, experts warn FG as debt profile hits N41.6tr — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Government owing 85% of Nigeria’s debt, says DMO

• Customs boss faults NNPC’s subsidy payment claims

• Says 36 million litres daily petrol consumption unaccounted for

• Teriba: Debt financing is policy option

• ‘Turn dead assets to cash flow, stop borrowing’

• Increase revenue, block leakages to get out of trouble, Bismarck suggests

• Borrowing is burden if it won’t increase future cash flow, Owoh insists

• ‘2023 fiscal plan is self-contradictory, don’t make Nigerians perpetual losers’

• HURIWA knocks govt over non-provision for capital projects in 2023 budget

Economists have come hard on the Federal Government, as it proposes another round of borrowing for the 2023 budget year. Unanimously, they warned government to stop borrowing, just as the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Mrs. Patience Oniha, yesterday, confirmed that Nigeria’s dept profile as at March 2022 stood at N41.60 trillion.

Even as the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS)…