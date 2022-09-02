We’ll help PDP lose in 2023, Wike replies Ayu — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• George insists party chairman must come to South, calls on Obasanjo, IBB, Abubakar to prevail on Ayu to resign

• Jonathan can’t save you, PDP mocks Tinubu

• PDP to unveil campaign council next week

The war of words between the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and his party’s national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu is not abating. And it may not any time soon.

Only yesterday, Wike threatened to assist the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lose the 2023 presidential election. He spoke at the commissioning of a road in Omerelu community of Ikwerre Council.

The governor was responding to Wednesday’s comments by Ayu that those asking him to step down were children.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Ayu had said: “I have not violated any rule; in fact, I am working to bring reforms to the party. I am truly not bothered by the unnecessary controversy being generated. When we started PDP, these children were not around. They are children who do not know why we formed the party….