Ayade has lost the moral authority to name successor, Ofem declares | The Guardian Nigeria News

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Mr. Thomas Ofem, has called on the people of the state to reject the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC) in the forthcoming general election.

Ofem said the APC governorship candidate could not be trusted because he was Governor Ben Ayade’s “offspring.”

According to him, “for the damage that Ayade and his collaborators did to our dear state, he has lost the moral authority to name his successor.”

Ofem advised Cross Riverians to vote for the candidate of his party, Ntufam Senator Sandy Onor, whom he described as a real professor and a historian who knows the state well.

According to Ofem, who sought nomination for the Senate on the platform of party, Onor is an experienced leader with a fearless character.

He said the PDP moved Cross River State from the obscure position it used to occupy in 1999 to a position of national pride.

“Regrettably, Governor…