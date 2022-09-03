Demise of 51 Jigawa flood victims devastating, says Tinubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the demise of 51 persons who lost their lives in the Jigawa flood incident is devastating.

Tinubu in a condolence letter to Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, prayed for a speedy recovery for all those affected in the flood caused by heavy rainfall rendering hundreds homeless.

Assuring Governor Badaru of his readiness to stand with him and the people of the state as they rebuild, he encouraged everyone to remain strong even in the face of the challenges they are currently facing.

“Particularly saddening is the revelation that the flood claimed 51 precious lives and destroyed valuable properties. Please accept my sympathy and condolences over this sad and unfortunate incident, and the lives lost.

“I note with sadness that the heavy rain caused massive flooding in communities across all the local government areas of the state and badly affected are four local…