Kaduna: Uba Sani brainstorms with APC stakeholders on winning elections | The Guardian Nigeria News

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Uba Sani, has brainstormed in three separate meetings with party leaders and other relevant stakeholders in Zones 1, 2 and 3 of the State, to fine-tune strategies of victory for the ruling party in 2023.

He explained that the three series of meetings were beyond assessing effective and efficient campaign strategies but also set the tone for reconciliation with aggrieved party chieftains, so as to have a common front in all of 23 Local Government areas in the state, ahead of the commencement of campaigns in September.”

The local government areas in Zone 1 are; Lere, Ikara, Kubau, Kudan, Makarfi, Zaria, Soba and Sabon Gari.

Also at the strategic meeting was his running mate and current deputy governor of the state, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe.

The APC Governorship flagbearer stressed the need to have a strong and united party, capable of mobilizing the electorate in all three Zones to vote for the APC in the …