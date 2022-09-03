Le Monde accused of ‘censorship’ for pulling op-ed on Macron | The Guardian Nigeria News

Leading French daily Le Monde on Friday faced accusations of censorship after it deleted an opinion piece that critically analysed President Emmanuel Macron’s stance on Algeria, although the newspaper insisted it had contained an error of interpretation.

Le Monde issued a hugely unusual personal apology to Macron over the article, written by the researcher Paul Max Morin after the president made a hugely sensitive visit to the former French colony late last month.

In his article, Morin argued that a comment made by Macron in Algeria about a “love story that has its tragic element” glorified the colonial past and represented a step back from his previous attempts for a more modern attitude towards the history of France in the North African country.

“Reducing colonisation in Algeria to a ‘love story is the culmination of Macron’s shift to the right on the memory question,” Morin argued in the piece.

But Le Monde said that it had later deleted the piece as Morin had…