NIM announces death of president | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Institute of Management Chartered (NIM) has announced the death of its President and Chairman of Council, Maj.-Gen. Abdullahi Muraina (Rtd), at the age of 64.

The institute disclosed this in a statement signed on Saturday in Lagos by Mr Jude Iheanacho, acting Registrar, NIM.

According to the statement, Muraina died from an ailment in a private hospital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

It stated that Muraina, who joined NIM in 2003 as member and elevated to the prestigious and highest professional membership grade of fellow in 2011, served the institute in various capacities at different times.

It added that the institute was greatly sadden by his passing, describing the development as a huge blow and a sad commentary.

The statement read: “He was elected to the institute’s council in 2014 and became the chairman of the audit committee between 2015 and 2017.

“Due to his consistent support of the institute’s programmes over the years, he was…