Solis thrills fans at Heavenly Bodies  | The Guardian Nigeria News

Alluring. Exceptional. Calming. There are only a handful of words that can conceptualise the scenery at Solis’ Heavenly Bodies show. Held recently at the Gbedu HQ, in Lagos, the singer’s maiden show was a buffet of experiences that soared with intimacy, harmony and aesthetics.

Performing songs from her debut album dubbed, Stairway To Heaven, Solis appeared on stage clad in an exquisite white veiled gown, conjuring an esoteric aura that complemented the slew of RnB bops she rendered.

With clouds and stars adorning the stage, the atmosphere was bathed in a very celestial vibe. After performing songs such as Angel, and Abeg, Solis flipped on the groove with her inner ‘90s brat energy as she switched to a rockstar miniskirt and gloves for the remaining half of the show.

“It was truly magical, and so much fun! I could visibly see everyone’s uplifted spirits. It was so visceral,” she tells Weekend Beats.

Packed by Solis and the 4ever team, in conjunction…