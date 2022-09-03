Staff calls for resignation of Police Service Commission chairman Smith | The Guardian Nigeria News

Personnel of the Police Service Commission (PSC) have called for the resignation of the chairman, IGP Musiliu Smith (Rtd) over alleged ineptitude.

The staff specifically stated that the #ENDSARS protests several months ago where hoodlums embarked on wanton destruction of police, public and private properties was as a result of the ineptitude of the handlers of the commission.

Addressing newsmen at the Conference room of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Federal Secretariat Conference, the Chairman of the Joint Union Congress of Police Service Commission, Comrade Adoyi Augustine Adoyi said staff of the Commission would launch a massive protest if their demands were not met by the government.

The body embarked on indefinite strike last week over a working condition dispute among other issues.

The PSC is a civilian oversight body of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

According to the Adoyi, “A nation that has a body such as the Police Service…