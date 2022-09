West Ham manager David Moyes said he felt “embarrassed” for VAR official Jarred Gillett following a controversial finish to his team’s 2-1 defeat by Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. Moyes was involved in a furious confrontation with referee Andy Madley at the end of the match after the Hammers were denied a late […]

