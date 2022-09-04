2023: Accord’s Imumolen lists seven areas he’d fix if he becomes president





Professor Christopher Imumolen, the presidential candidate of the Accord party, says he is not going to waste time on fixing the rot in virtually every sector of the Nigerian economy should he be elected the country’s president in next year’s highly anticipated polls. While articulating his manifesto for 2023, the youthful presidential aspirant identified very […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper