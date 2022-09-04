Buhari has invested much in security, welfare of IDPs – Bagudu | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kebbi Governor Atiku Bagudu says President Muhammadu Buhari has made tremendous investments in the security and welfare of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the country.

Bagudu stated this on Sunday in Ribah, Danko Wasagu Local Government, at the distribution of relief materials to IDPs by the National Commission of Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMIDP).

He said that the Federal Government was recruiting more security personnel, while modern equipment, arms, and ammunition were provided to the security agencies.

“The security challenges we are facing are not peculiar to our country or the state alone.

“I urge the people in the state, especially in insecurity affected areas, to be resilient, patient and continue to be their brothers’ keepers.

“The people of our state will not be cowed down by a few unscrupulous elements who are bent on tormenting the law-abiding citizens of the country.

“Kebbi state is not doing badly in terms of the…