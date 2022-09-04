Climate deal: Nigeria to reap billions of dollars in debt relief — Osinbajo | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government will be reaping billions of dollars in debt relief from some creditors if the Debt-for-Climate (DFC) swap deal is accepted.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the swap deal was proposed recently in the U.S. by the vice president.

The idea, described as fresh thinking in Washington D.C by senior American government officials, is already receiving positive reviews even as Osinbajo explained the potential for significant debt cancellation for African countries.

In his meetings with the top officials of the US Government right after his speech at the Centre for Global Development (CGD), Osinbajo pushed the DFC idea.

“The proposed DFC swaps would be a very useful intervention and helpful as it will reduce debt burdens,” while advancing the Climate Change objectives of the international community.”

He also described the idea as a climate change related financing instrument,…