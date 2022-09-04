Emergency responders recover two bodies at Lekki building collapse | The Guardian Nigeria News

Emergency responders have recovered two dead bodies from the rubbles of a building that collapsed in the early hours of Sunday in Lekki, Lagos State.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Zonal Coordinator South West, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said this to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.

Farinloye said the seven-story building under construction collapsed at Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Lekki.

He said operations were ongoing to rescue the remaining trapped persons under the rubbles.

Emergency responders at the scene included the Nigerian Police Force, NEMA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), State Fire Service, and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).