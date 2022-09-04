Lagos Commandant says passage of PCN bill will benefit country | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Mr Kuforiji Williams, on Sunday appealed to the nation’s legislators to expedite action on the passage of the PCN bill.

Williams, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said the passage, and its assent would put members of PCN in a better position to contribute effectively to ensure the safety of Nigerians.

He said the PCN, now a non-governmental organisation, would be able to do more if the bill becomes law.

Williams said that given the present situation of the country, there was the need to mobilise more men into the nation’s security architecture.

“There is insecurity, the manpower on the ground is not enough, so we need more hands,” he said.

Williams said the PCN had disciplined, well-trained and profiled officers who could contribute their quota in this regard.

“It will interest you to know that if the Nigerian Army or Nigeria Police want to recruit, they can take from us.

“We have…