Man City held as Bailey rescues Villa | The Guardian Nigeria News

Erling Haaland extended his remarkable start to life in the Premier League, but Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw after Leon Bailey snatched a late equaliser for struggling Aston Villa on Saturday.

Haaland has been remarkably prolific since his £51 million ($58 million) move from Borussia Dortmund in the close-season and he struck again in the second half at Villa Park.

The Norway striker’s 10th goal in his first six Premier League games gave him a share of the record with Micky Quinn, who hit the same tally for Coventry in 1992.

But Pep Guardiola’s side were punished for failing to build on their lead as Leon Bailey’s blistering finish left the champions frustrated.

It was the first time this season City had failed to score more than once in a game, after netting 19 times in their opening five matches.

After their 3-3 draw against Newcastle in August, this was the second time they had failed to take maximum points.

Unbeaten City sit in second place, above Tottenham…