Undue exploitation of the masses | The Guardian Nigeria News

SIR: The progressive suffering of the masses of this country, Nigeria, should give any human being with blood running in the vein a serious concern. Few days ago, on arrival in the Federal Capital Territory, I stumbled into two citizens – a commercial driver and passenger fighting over a gallon of kerosene allegedly kept carefully in the boot but discovered to have emptied away inside the boot. It was a fierce disagreement developing to violence between the duo. Whilst the accusations and counter-accusations persisted, I intervened as a good Samaritan, volunteered to pay for the kerosene not knowing the present-day market value of kerosene in the country.

I had expected that it was the price I used to know, maybe at most N700 for the full gallon until the owner announced that the 5 litres in the gallon was bought at a cost of N5000 at N860 per litre. I shouted thinking he wanted to exploit me. To verify the claim, we drove down to the nearest filling station….