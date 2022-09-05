Aba power loses N100 million monthly to energy theft | The Guardian Nigeria News

ABA Power Limited, a subsidiary of Geometric Power, has been losing over N100 million monthly to 14 communities in Obingwa Local Council of Abia State due to illegal connections and outright energy theft by some members of the communities. ..

With the performances of companies indebted to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) falling below par, even as they struggle to find their feet amid endless litigations, the corporation is on the verge of losing the money spent repurchasing toxic assets from troubled banks and other entities.