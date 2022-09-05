Army harps on research, development to enhance operational efficiency | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Army has reiterated its commitment to research and development to effectively address the contemporary security challenges confronting the nation.

Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Ibrahim, The Chief of Training (Army) reiterated this at the opening of the 2022 Research and Development Conference and Curriculum Harmonisation Workshop for Nigerian Army Schools on Monday in Abuja.

The programme was organized by the Nigerian Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC).

Ibrahim, represented by Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, Deputy Chief of Training, said the army had been leveraging research and development to enhance its operational efficiency.

He said the conference would bridge gaps in the Nigerian army’s research and development drive as well as its curriculum.

“Hence, I am hopeful that at the end of this workshop and conference, the objectives would have been attained for the betterment of the Nigerian army.”

According to him, opportunities like these are expected to lead to…