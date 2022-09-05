Criminals behead Director in Ondo – Police | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police in Ondo State have confirmed the killing of Mr Gbenga Olofinmoyegun, a Director of the Ondo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) who was declared missing on Thursday.

The command spokesperson, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Akure on Sunday, that the mutilated corpse of the director was found on Saturday in Akure.

According to her, the deceased was identified by some people through the suit he wore before he went missing.

“Yesterday afternoon somebody called to inform us that a decomposing corpse was found at Saint Theresa, close to St. Peter in Akure.

“When the police got there to remove the corpse some people came around and identified him as the director we have been searching for in the past three days.

“It was his suit they used to identify him, but his head has been cut off and his chest ripped open while his intestine was removed,” Odunlami said.

The police spokesperson said that investigation was…