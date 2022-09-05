Nigeria to pay Indian companies $496million as settlement over steel plants





Nigeria has settled a $5.3 billion claim made by two Indian companies over the ownership and control of Ajaokuta Steel Company and other steel plants. Nigeria’s attorney-general and justice minister Abubakar Malami said the settlement ‘rescued’ the country with about 91 percent reduction of the mediation claim from $5.258 billion to $496 million which takes […]

