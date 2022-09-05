STI renews commitment to cutting-edge solution creation — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

An underwriting firm, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, has expressed commitment to enhancing the everyday life of policyholders while creating exceptional value for shareholders.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Olaotan Soyinka, disclosed this at the inauguration of the new executive members of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) in Lagos.

Soyinka said the underwriter was committed to innovative products and services that would improve the lives of customers even as it has created an enhanced Third Party Motor insurance policy for the insuring public.

Soyinka, who was represented by Deputy General Manager, Sales and Corporate Communications, Segun Bankole, said “the plan is to enhance the everyday life of customers through innovative insurance and financial services and the creation of exceptional value for shareholders.

“As an organisation, we have been driven by vision and mission and that attest to…