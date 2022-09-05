



Tiffany Haddish has finally publicly addressed the sexual abuse allegations made against her and fellow comedian Aries Spears. In an Instagram post on Monday, she wrote “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can […]

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence On Sexual Abuse Allegations





