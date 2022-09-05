Tinubu to focus on issue-based campaigns – Onanuga | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for Sen. Bola Tinubu has assured that it will focus on issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity of the council, gave the assurance in a statement on Monday in Abuja, while reacting to Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) negative propaganda against the APC.

He described the PDP as a party still battling with leadership crisis and without a legacy of visionary planning, saying it has no place in Nigeria’s future.

Onanuga listed some completed projects abandoned by the PDP administration to include the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Abuja-Kaduna railway and the Second Niger Bridge. He added that the PDP left undone railroads, roads, power and ports that signalled a prostrate economy and a socially disoriented country.

He recalled that Tinubu had contrasted the PDP era with seven years of the APC-led government and its plans for the future.

“They spent 16 years and…