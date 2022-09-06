





Olamide’s alleged baby mama Maria Okan has said that the rapper refused the responsibility for their child. According to her, he refused to acknowledge and accept responsibility for her daughter. Maria Okan, the supposed mother, said that in 2019, while still carrying the child, she moved to the UK and reestablished her life and job. […]

The post Maria Okan Recounts Pregnancy And Alleged Abandonment By Olamide appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper