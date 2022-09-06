Neveah issues ₦3.99bn Series 5 commercial paper

Neveah Limited, a leading commodity trading company essentially dealing in the export of solid minerals and agricultural products, has announced the completion of its Series 5 commercial paper issuance. According to the trading company, the issuance was well received and subscribed to by a wide universe of investors, including asset managers and trustees. In addition, […]

