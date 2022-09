Nigeria earned N1.19 trillion from value-added tax (VAT) in the first half of 2022. This amounts to a 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase when compared to N1 trillion earned in the corresponding period of 2021.

The post Nigeria earns N1.19 trillion from VAT in six months appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper