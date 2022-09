A new report released on Tuesday by a frontline pro-democracy think tank, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has said insecurity in the Northwest may impact on the performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu in the 2023 elections.

The post Separatist agitations in Southeast may affect Obi, Atiku chances – CDD report appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper