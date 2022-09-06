Situation room demands online publication of voters register for public scrutiny | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to comply with this provisions of the 2022 electoral act by displaying voters register at the Registration Area/Ward level and on its website for 7 days.

The provision in Section 19(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 states that the voters’ register “shall be displayed or published for public scrutiny at every registration area and on its official website or any website established by the Commission for that purpose”.

Situation room Convener, Ene Obi in a statement, Monday in Abuja said the manner in which the electoral body has displayed register of voters for public scrutiny does not fully conform with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

According to Obi, INEC had displayed voters’ register at its Local Government Area Offices nationwide for seven days from 15th to 21st August 2022 for citizens to make claims and objections.

She noted that the…