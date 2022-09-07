Are Nigerian indigenous languages going extinct? | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria as a multilingual nation has major and minor languages intertwined by dialects, though the exact number of local or indigenous languages spread over its about 250 ethnic groups is not known.

According to studies by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), 29 Nigerian minor languages have become extinct, while another 29 minor languages are in danger of extinction.

Also, other views expressed by language teachers and linguists in respect of the three Nigerian major languages – Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa; show that they are also endangered. These languages are spoken predominantly in the North, South-East, and South-West respectively.

Other major languages are Fulani/Fulfulde, Kanuri, Efik/lbibio; Tiv, ljaw, Edo, Itshekiri, Urhobo, Idoma, Igala, Isoko and Ikwere. Each of the major languages has distinctive dialects.

Speaking on the reasons why the use of indigenous languages is declining, Prof. Stephen Onah, an educationist, observes that…