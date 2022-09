Chelsea on Wednesday sacked manager Thomas Tuchel just seven games into the season following a chastening 1-0 Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb. The London club said in a statement they had “parted company” with the German, who led them to Champions League glory in 2021 and the Club World Cup crown earlier this year. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper