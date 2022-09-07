FBI found intel on foreign govt’s nuclear readiness at Trump home | The Guardian Nigeria News

One of the classified documents seized by the FBI at former US president Donald Trump’s Florida residence described the nuclear capabilities and military defences of a foreign power, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The newspaper, citing unnamed sources familiar with the case, said that some of the documents found in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence were so highly classified that only the president and cabinet or near-cabinet level officials would be cleared to authorize other government officials to access them.

It did not name the country whose defence and nuclear capabilities were cited in the document.

According to the Post, such documents require special clearances on a need-to-know basis, rather than a generic top-secret clearance.

There were no details as to where in the residence, which also serves as a private members club, the highly sensitive material was found, or under what type of security.

Trump is facing mounting legal pressure, with the Justice…