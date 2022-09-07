FG to revisit ‘no work, no pay’ as VCs push to end strike — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• FG announces 23.5% salary rise for lecturers

• VCs committee push for 50% increase

• Adamu: We have done our best to end strike

• Buhari raises committee to look into ASUU’s demands

• Akabueze: Petrol subsidy funds can be channeled to ASUU, increase workers’ pay

• Anglican bishop to ASUU: FG not ready for you, return to class

• Let’s declare three-day strike, labour leader tells NLC, TUC

• Kano moves to pull out of seven months strike

• Management can’t force us to resume, Kaduna lecturers insist

In a move to end the seven months closure of public varsities in the country, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, yesterday, said government could only afford 23.5 per cent salary increase for lecturers, while a 35 per cent increment will be enjoyed by professors, as its last effort to break the industrial dispute between varsity teachers and the Federal Government.

This was fallout of the meeting between government, pro-chancellors and vice chancellors of federal…